MESQUITE — Sara Eckert tossed a two-hitter with 14 strikeouts and the Lady Raiders scored three runs in the seventh inning as Tyler Legacy defeated the Mesquite Lady Skeeters 4-1 on Friday in a District 10-6A softball game.
Madelyn Carrillo had a key two-RBI single in the seventh inning. She had two hits on the night.
Adding hits were Bailey Belyeu (triple), Mallory Kniffen, Reese Neely, Alayla Underwood and Adaleigh Arivett.
Haylee Hulsey added an RBI. Scoring runs were Kniffen (2), Carrillo (1) and Arivett (1).
Arivett, Kniffen, Carrillo and Underwood all had stolen bases.
The Lady Raiders (18-6, 5-2) return to play on Tuesday, traveling to Rockwall-Heath for a 7 p.m. game.
Grace Community 20, Coram Deo 2
FLOWER MOUND — Freshman Sadie Arriola had four hits and six RBIs to lead the Grace Community Lady Cougars to a 20-2 win over Flower Mond Coram Deo on Friday in a TAPPS Division II District 2 softball game.
Arriola hit two home runs, a double and a single.
In the first inning, Arriola hit a two-run homer. Grace notched nine runs in the fourth inning. Lauren Etheredge, Kennedy Tilley, Arriola, Cannon McRae, Mia Turner and Ellie Simonds powered the big inning with RBIs.
Macie Mathis was the winning pitcher for the Lady Cougars. The ace went four innings, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out nine.
Grace racked up 16 hits on the day. Arriola, Isabel Buchanan, Turner and Tilley all managed multiple hits.
Brook Hill 15, McKinney Christian 0
BULLARD — Karmen Miller threw a one-hitter and struck out seven in Brook Hill's 15-0 win over McKinney Christian on Friday in a Division III District 2 softball game at Schwab Field.
Miller did not walk a batter.
Bethany Lavender hit a home run and Gracie Dawson had two doubles.
Dawson had three hits and Blair Brister added two hits. Other Lady Guard hits were from Landry McNeel, Mylee Booth, Julianna Mize and Mckeila Lunceford.
Lavender had four RBIs with Brister and Lunceford knocking in two runs each. Adding an RBI apiece were Miller, Dawson, McNeel, Booth, Mize and C. Smith.
Scoring two runs apiece Miller, Lavender, Dawson, McNeel, Booth and Mize. Brister, Lunceford and Smith each scored one run.
Brook Hill is 14-2 overall and 3-0 in district.
The Lady Guard returns to play on Tuesday, traveling to Dallas Christian for a 4:30 p.m. game.
Whitehouse 3, Longview 1
LONGVIEW — GraceAnn McDonald struck out six, walked five and allowed one earned run in seven innings as Whitehouse notched a 3-1 win over the Longview Lady Lobos on Friday.
Katie Jones had two hits and an RBI for Whitehouse.
Jadasia Mims and Reagan Rios had two hits apiece in the loss for Longview, Rios drove in a run. Rios was strong in the circle, striking out 14, walking two and giving up one earned run in seven innings.
Whitehouse (20-6, 6-2) is scheduled to host Marshall at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Longview is scheduled to visit Mount Pleasant at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Bullard 9, Rusk 2
RUSK — Teagan Graul belted a home run as the Bullard Lady Panthers defeated the Rusk Lady Eagles 9-2 on Friday in a District 18-4A softball game.
Graul also added a single for two hits. Matti Nix and Kirstin Malone hit doubles.
Callie Bailey and Malone had two hits each with one apiece by Baylie Walker, Dakota Payne and Brooklyn Brannen.
RBIs were from Bailey (2), Malone (2), Nix (1), Graule (1) and Brannen (1).
Scoring runs were Kamyn Honzell (2), Payne (2), Kylie Pate (2), Bailey (1), Malone (1) and Graul (1).
Pate and Bailey had stolen bases.
Anistyn Foster pitched the first three innings, allowing one hit and two runs. She struck out six and walked two. Hadi Fults threw the final four innings. She did not allow a hit or a run while striking out six and walking one.
Kennzie Norton had a two-run homer for Rusk. Sarah Boudreaux also scored.
Bullard (25-3, 5-0) returns to play on Tuesday, traveling to Palestine for a 5 p.m. game. The Lady Panthers host Hudson at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Rusk (15-13, 2-3) is slated to host Madisonville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Jacksonville at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Rains 12, Edgewood 0
EMORY — Cambree Oakes tossed a two-hitter in leading the Rains Lady Cats to a 12-0 win over the Edgewood Lady Bulldogs on Friday in a District 12-3A softball game.
Oakes struck out six and did not walk a batter.
Presley Kilgore blasted a home run and a single and two RBIs for the Lady Cats with Addi Fuller adding a double. Oakes contributed two hits and Emma Knight and Brianna Conforto adding singles.
Kilgore scored three runs with one each by Zee Hague, Avery Songer, Oakes, Knight, Conforto, Raelyn Garcia, Haley Robertson, Hava Hyatt and Izzy Aldaco.
Rains (18-7, 6-1) is scheduled to visit Grand Saline at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Troup 15, Jefferson 0
JEFFERSON — Taylor Gillispie tossed a three-hitter as the Troup Lady Tigers defeated the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs 15-0 on Friday in a District 16-3A softball game.
Gillispie pitched all five innings, striking out 10.
Troup tallied six runs in the third inning with RBIs from Tara Wells, Sydnie Dickey, Cadence Ellis and Karsyn Williamson.
Dickey and Bailey Blanton hit homers for the Lady Tigers.
Wells, MaKayla Spencer and Williamson each had multiple hits for Troup. Spencer and Wells each collected three hits to lead Troup.
Troup (15-7-1, 7-1) is scheduled to host Teacher Appreciation Night on Tuesday prior to the Lady Tigers' game with Tatum. The game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.