BULLARD — Brooklyn Brannen tossed a one-hitter to lead the Bullard Lady Panthers to a 15-0 District 18-4A softball win over Madisonville on Tuesday.
Brannen struck out 11 and walked one.
The Lady Panthers belted four home runs — two by Teagan Graul and one each by Hadi Fults and Kirstin Malone.
Doubles were by Matti Nix (2) and Baylie Walker.
Nix had four hits and five RBIs with Graul adding three hits and five RBIs.
Other hits were by Callie Bailey, Kylie Pate and Brannen.
Fults knocked in two runs with one each by Bailey and Malone.
Scoring runs were Malone (3), Bailey (2), Fults (2), Nix (2), Graul (2), Pate (2), Walker (1) and Brannen (1).
Rockwall 5, Tyler Legacy 1
The Rockwall Lady 'Jackets scored a 5-1 win over the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders on Tuesday in a District 10-6A softball game at the Legacy diamond.
The Lady Raiders are 17-7-1 overall and 4-2 in district. Rockwall goes to 19-4-1 and 6-0.
Haylee Hulsey had two doubles for Tyler Legacy. Reese Neely walked twice with one each by Bailey Belyeu and Alayla Underwood.
Underwood scored the Lady Raiders' run.
Sara Eckert took the loss in the circle, giving up nine hits with five runs (4 earned). She had six strikeouts and four walks.
Taylor Minor had a triple for Rockwall with a double by Ava Wallace.
Ainsley Pemberton tossed a two-hitter with 14 strikeouts and four walks.
The Lady Raiders return to play on Friday, traveling to Mesquite to meet the Lady Skeeters in a 7 p.m. game.