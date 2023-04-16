MADISONVILLE — Hadi Fults and Anistyn Foster combined for the shutout and the Lady Panthers hit six doubles to lead Bullard to an 8-0 win over the Madisonville Lady Mustangs on Friday in a District 18-4A softball game.
The Lady Panthers improve to 29-3 on the season and 9-0 in district. The Lady Mustangs fall to 12-19 and 3-6.
Bullard, who has won18 straight games, hosts Rusk at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Fults started in the circle, going four innings while allowing three hits, striking out eight and walking two. Foster pitched the final three innings, giving up two hits and striking out two.
Doubles were from Kylie Pate, Kamyn Honzell, Fults, Teagan Graul, Baylie Walker and Kirstin Malone.
Callie Bailey had two hits with Matti Nix and Dakota Payne adding singles.
Walker had two RBIs with one each from Fults, Bailey, Malone, Graul, Pate and Payne.
Scoring runs were Bailey, Malone, Nix, Saelyr Hunt, Honzell, Pate, Riley Roberts and Kenzie Lakata.
Madisonville visits Jacksonville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Royse City 4, Tyler Legacy 0
ROYSE CITY — The Royse City Lady Bulldogs scored a 4-0 win over the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders on Friday in a District 10-6A softball game.
The Lady Raiders are now 20-9-1 overall and 7-3 in district. The Lady Bulldogs improve to 23-5-2 and 7-3.
Bri Duffey had a home run for Royse City and drove in four runs.
Mallory Kniffen had double and single to lead Tyler Legacy. Bailey Belyeu, Alayla Underwood and Sara Eckert each added singles.
The Lady Raiders are scheduled to host North Forney at 7 p.m. Tuesday. On Friday, Tyler Legacy hosts Rockwall in the regular season finale.
RC visits Rockwall-Heath at 7 p.m. Tuesday before hosting Mesquite Horn at 7 p.m. Friday.