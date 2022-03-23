BULLARD — Kaylee Paul had three hits and Berlyn Grossman scored three runs as the No. 1 Bullard Lady Panthers defeated the Henderson Lady Lions 10-1 on Wednesday in a District 16-4A softball game.
Bullard improved to 22-0 overall and 2-0 in district. The Lady Lions are 1-1 in district.
Hadi Fults and Anistyn Foster combined for a three-hitter. Fults got the win in the circle, going four innings while allowing two hits and an unearned run with nine strikeouts and no walks. Foster hurled three innings, giving up one hit while striking out five and not issuing a walk.
The Lady Panthers are scheduled to play host Chapel Hill at 5 p.m. Friday. Henderson is scheduled to visit Kilgore at 6 p.m. Friday.