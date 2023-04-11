KERENS — Blair Brister, Bethany Lavender and Mylee Booth each had two hits to help power the Brook Hill Lady Guard to a 13-7 non-district softball win over Kerens on Tuesday.
Brook Hill (17-2) is scheduled to visit Elysian Fields at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The Lady Bobcats fall to 12-13.
Karmen Miller added a triple and Lavender had double.
Adding hits for BH were Menah Harley, Landry McNeel and Willow Kutach.
Miller and Lavender each drove in two runs with an RBI each from Harley and Mckeila Lunceford.
Scoring runs were Brister (3), Harley (2), Miller (2), Lavender (2), Booth (2), McNeel (1) and Kutch (1).
Miller pitched a four-hitter for the Lady Guard, going seven innings while striking out 11 and walking five. She allowed seven unearned runs.
Raygan Brooks had two doubles for Kerens with singles by Brooke Sikes and Madison Brumit.
Brumit and Brooks had two RBIs apiece with Olivia Holt knocking in one run.
Scoring runs were Sikes (2), Holt (2), Brumit (1), Ella Engel (1) and Kynzee Elmore (1).