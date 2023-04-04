SOFTBALL
Brook Hill 4, Dallas Christian 1
DALLAS — Karmen Miller struck out 17 batters as Brook Hill took a 4-1 win over Dallas Christian on Tuesday.
Miller allowed one unearned run on two hits with no walks in seven innings.
Miller and Blair Brister each had two hits and an RBI. Bethany Lavender, Gracie Dawson, Menah Harley and Willow Kutach all had a hit. Dawson and Lavender each drove in a run. Brister scored twice, and Harley and Lavender each scored once.
Miller stole two bases. Dawson, Brister and Kutach all stole a base.
Bullard 20, Palestine 3
PALESTINE — Bullard had 20 hits in five innings en route to a 20-3 win over Palestine.
E Baker, Teagan Graul, Kirstin Malone and Matti Nix all had a double.
Callie Bailey was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Kamyn Honzell was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and four runs scored. Graul was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Malone and Saelyr Hunt each had two hits. Hadi Fults, Nix, B Wallker, Kylie Pate and Baker all had a hit, and Fults drove in three runs.
Brooklyn Brannen allowed two runs on two hits with eight strikeouts and one walk in four innings. Anistyn Foster allowed one run on no hits with one strikeout in one inning.
Freshman Vivian Eckerman homered for Palestine.
Rains 11, Grand Saline 1
GRAND SALINE — Emma Knight and Presley Kilgore homered as Rains rolled to an 11-1 win over Grand Saline.
The Lady Cats scored six runs in the sixth inning to put the game away.
Kilgore went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and added a triple. Knight added a double and two RBIs.
Cambree Oakes had a double and single. Zee Hague had two hits. Addi Fuller had two hits and two RBIs.
Oakes allowed one run on three hits with seven strikeouts and three walks in six innings.
Whitehouse 14, Marshall 3
WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse had 16 hits in a 14-3 win over Marshall.
Kyndal Morris went 3-for-3 with a double. Paige Goddell went 3-for-3 with a double and five RBIs. Kate Jones had a triple. Grace Ann McDonald had two doubles. Larkin Jones had two hits with a double and two RBIs. Aubry O’Bryant had two hits. Cami Laney had a hit and two RBIs. Elli Green and Sierra Channel each added a hit.
McDonald allowed three runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.
BASEBALL
Tyler Legacy 2, Mesquite Horn 0
MESQUITE — Lucas Grundy threw a four-hit shutout as the Red Raiders took a 2-0 win over Mesquite Horn.
Grundy struck out 10 batters with two walks.
Cooper Moore went 3-for-3 with an RBI. Grundy and Tyler Priest each added a hit. Priest and Landon Brown each scored a run for the Red Raiders.
Legacy will host Horn at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Brook Hill 18, All Saints 0
Brook Hill cruised to an 18-0 win over All Saints on Tuesday.
Dylan Malone homered and drove in four runs. Jabin Moore had a double, three RBIs and four runs scored. Cade Chesley had two hits and three RBIs. Lex Rich, David Sims and Andrew Sims all added a hit.
Ben Braatz pitched one inning, allowing no runs on one hit with two strikeouts. Andrew Sims pitched an inning, allowing no runs on one hit with two strikeouts and one walk. Blake Whitten allowed no runs on no hits with three strikeouts and one walk in one inning.
Bullard 8, Palestine 1
PALESTINE — Bryce Brannen went 4-for-5 as Bullard took an 8-1 win over Palestine.
David Wilson had a triple and three RBIs. John Lloyd had two hits. Chase Randall, Jachin Salas, Dylan Fowler, Ben Coke and Tanner Stainback all had a hit.
Jace Benson allowed one run on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks in 3.1 innings. Noah Lock allowed no runs on no hits with four strikeouts and no walks in 3.2 innings.
Van 16, Cumberland Academy 6
VAN — Colten Grier went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and also got the win on the mound.
Grier allowed three runs — one earned — on five hits with eight strikeouts in four innings.
The score was tied at 3-3 until Van scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Austin Johnson and Landon Justice pitched the fifth inning for the Vandals.
Andrew Flodder, Asher Hawkins and Easton Hinch all had a double for Van.
Wyatt Dale and Hinch had two hits each. Hinch had four RBIs, and Flodder drove in three runs. Hawkins and Landon Smith each drove in two runs.
Braylon Nuon had two hits for Cumberland Academy, and Ian Wharton and Izayah Watson each had two RBIs.