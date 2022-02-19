WACO (AP) — Jeremy Sochan matched his season high with 17 points as five players scored in double figures for seventh-ranked Baylor, which led throughout despite missing two hurting guards in a 72-62 victory over TCU on Saturday.
Baylor (22-5, 10-4 Big 12) played with only six players, except for a two-minute stretch by a seldom-used sophomore in the first half, while bouncing back from a 10-point loss at No. 11 Texas Tech three nights earlier.
Matthew Mayer added 16 points for the Bears, who led by as many as 21 points with five minutes left before a late spurt by TCU. Kendall Brown had 13 points and James Akinjo 11 for the Bears. Flo Thamba had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Emanuel Miller and Micah Peavy had 16 points for TCU (16-8, 5-7). Mike Miles added 13.
Texas A&M 72, Vanderbilt 67
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 24 points and Vanderbilt finished strong to defeat Texas A&M 72-67 on Saturday.
Jordan Wright added 15 points and Liam Robbins scored 14 for the Commodores (14-12, 6-8 Southeastern Conference).
Texas A&M’s Tyrece Radford scored the last five points in a 9-0 run that turned a 50-45 deficit into a four-point lead midway through the second half. There were a couple of lead changes before Robbins made a pair of free throws then a jumper that gave the Commodores a 64-61 lead, setting up a final three minutes in which Vanderbilt scored six of the game’s last eight points.
Wright made a layup for a 70-67 lead with 26 seconds remaining and after a missed 3-pointer by Texas A&M (16-11, 5-9), Vanderbilt closed it out at the free-throw line.
Baylor women beat TCU
FORT WORTH (AP) — NaLyssa Smith scored 23 points, Queen Egbo had 14 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out and the No. 7 Baylor women beat TCU 78-59 on Saturday for a second win in four days over the Horned Frogs.
Sarah Andrews added 12 points for the Bears (21-5, 11-3 Big 12), who have 33 consecutive victories against the Horned Frogs going back to 1990.
Baylor matched its season best with a sixth consecutive victory and moved a half-game ahead of sixth-ranked Iowa State atop the Big 12. The Cyclones played No. 15 Oklahoma later Saturday.
The Bears have won the last 11 Big 12 regular-season titles, but under new coach Nicki Collen lost their first two conference games. They moved into first place for the first time this season with the first victory over TCU.
Egbo recorded her fourth consecutive double-double despite fouling out midway through the fourth quarter as Baylor swept the first back-to-back meetings between the teams.
Okako Adika had 23 points and nine rebounds and Lauren Heard scored 12 points for TCU (6-17, 2-12), which hasn’t beaten Baylor since Feb. 28, 1990 and is 0-21 in the series since joining the Big 12.