In the first game, Lufkin scored a 4-2 win over Corsicana.
LUFKIN 4, CORSICANA 2
Lufkin jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead and held on for the 4-2 win over the Tigers.
Luis Flores scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Panthers. The senior now has 42 career goals.
Jerry Perez, a junior, scored the first goal for Lufkin off an assist from Flores at the 30:33 mark of the first half. At 21:37, Flores found the back of the net on a free kick for a 2-0 lead.
Lufkin's Emanuel Galarza scored at 35:13 of second half for a 3-0.
The Tigers got within 3-1 as Victor Santuario scored at 18:06. Then at the 10:15 mark, Flores had a free kick that found the net for a 4-1 Lufkin lead.
Corsicana pulled within 4-2 with just over a minute to play on a goal by Erick Lara.
Noah Taylor was in goal for the Tigers with Jose Jaime the goalkeeper for the Panthers.
The area champion Panthers (21-2) advance to meet either Midlothian or Nacogdoches later this week. Corsicana ends its season at 10-10-3.