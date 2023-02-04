Noe Robles scored his 100th career goal on Saturday for the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders.
His goal helped the Red Raiders score a 4-1 win over Rockwall-Heath in a District 10-6A soccer match at Red Raider Field in Tyler.
Robles scored the milestone to tie the game at 1-1. The magic mark was achieved on an assist from Jorge Sanchez.
The Red Raiders went ahead 2-1 when Nate Eidam scored off an assist from Knox Hicks.
Hicks put Tyler Legacy up 3-1 as he took an assist from Robles.
Robles then scored the fourth goal, the 101st of his career.
Tyler Legacy improves to 13-0-2 overall and 3-0-1 in district. The Hawks fall to 2-8-2 and 0-3.
The Red Raiders have two games this week, Feb. 7 at Mesquite Horn, while on Feb. 10 they will host Mesquite. Both matches are scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m.
Rockwall-Heath is scheduled to host Royse City on Tuesday.
On Friday, the Red Raiders defeated Royse City 3-1 in a District 10-6A soccer match.
Robles scoring off a Sanchez assist, followed by Axel Ruben scoring on an Eidam assist.
Eric Mendez scored the third goal on a header from a Robles' assist.
The Bulldogs are 0-10-2 overall and 0-3 in district.
Lady Raiders Blank RC
The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders scored a 2-0 win over Royse City on Friday in a District 10-6A girls soccer game at Red Raider Field.
Goals were by Kyleigh D'Spain and Ella Rose Embry.
Assists were from Jenna Barnes and D'Spain.
Goalkeepers Chloe Murlin and Mia Rios shared in the shutout.
The Lady Raiders are 10-2-2 overall and 2-1 in district. Royse City is 5-5 and 1-2.