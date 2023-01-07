FORNEY — The Tyler Legacy scored a 4-1 won over the Whitehouse Wildcats in the championship of the Forney Boys Soccer Tournament on Saturday,
Scoring goals for Noe Robles (2) and Nate Eidam (1).
Assists were by Eidam, Axel Ruben and Knox Hicks.
To reach the finals the Red Raiders won over Seagoville (4-1), Frisco Lebanon Trail (7-1) and Mesquite Poteet (4-0).
In scrimmages, Tyler Legacy won over Nacogdoches (2-1), Longview (2-1), Tyler (5-1) and Whitehouse (3-1).
The Red Raiders are scheduled to play in the Longview Tournament on Jan. 12-14. They are slated to play New Summerfield (6 p.m. Thursday), West Mesquite (2 p.m. Friday) and Jacksonville (10 a.m. Saturday).
Tyler Legacy's home opener is scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 17 against Greenville.