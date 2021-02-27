DALLAS — Noe Robles' goal helped lift the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders to a win over Dallas Skyline and into first place in 10-6A soccer.

The Red Raiders defeated the Raiders 1-0 at Forester Field on Friday.

The Legacy JV won 3-2 with goals by Walker Woodard, Sebi Cantarero and Marlo Rodriguez.

Legacy will play host to Rockwell-Heath on Monday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

The JV is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., followed by the varsity at 7:15 p.m.

Tyler 2, Nacogoches 2

NACOGDOCHES — Andy Espinal scored two goals as the Tyler Lions tied Nacogdoches 2-2 on Friday in a District 16-5A soccer match at Dragon Stadium.

Assists were from Cristofer Hernandez and Luis Gallegos.

Tyler Coach Steve Sherman said the Lions' goalkeeper Paulino Ruiz "made a couple of saves to win the shootout."

