In the first game, the Sabine Lady Cardinals scored a 2-1 win over Palestine.
GIRLS
Zuleidy Lara scored both of the Lady Cardinals goal in the 2-1 triumph. It was the third meeting between the two teams this season.
She had one goal in the first half and one in the second.
Scoring for Palestine was Isabel Simien.
Sabine, the fourth-place team out of District 15-4A, advances to play either Chapel Hill or North Lamar in area. The Lady Cardinals improve to 11-15.
The LadyCats (20-4-1) were champions of District 16-4A and had won 15 consecutive games. Palestine had beaten Sabine 3-0 on Jan. 22 and Sabine won 1-0 on Jan. 9.