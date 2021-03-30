Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.