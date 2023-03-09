PALESTINE — The Class 4A No. 1 Palestine Wildcats (23-0-1) captured the second leg of the Dogwood Derby with a 6-0 District 16-4A victory over crosstown rival Palestine Westwood on Tuesday, running their district winning streak to 94 games.
The Wildcats scored their first goal less than a minute into the game when Tony Sanchez found Tony Garcia who found the back of the net.
Mario Escalante scored the second goal when he stole a ball and ripped a shot past the keeper. After that, Ty Carnes started handing out assists, four in all. His first two went to Reece Garcia to end the half with a 4-0 lead. In the second half, he found Sebastian Ledesma and Escalante to round out the scoring.
Justus Musil grabbed the clean sheet with the help of Chris Vigil, Ledesma, Ricoh Avila, Juan Lopez, Diego Oliva, Raydon Vasquez, Cruz Villanueva, Andy Marroquin and David Arredondo.
The Wildcats will celebrate the senior class at home against the Lufkin Hudson Hornets on Friday night. The match has a 6:30 p.m. scheduled start.
Other district games on Tuesday: Madisonville 6, Trinity 1; Jacksonville 8, Crockett 1; and Diboll 2, Lufkin Hudson 2 (Diboll wins on penalty kicks).