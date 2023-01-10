o far, we have competed in the Princeton Tournament where we went 2-0-2 facing Wylie(1-1 Tie), Frisco Independence(1-0 Win), Terrell(1-1 Tie), and Princeton (2-0 Win). We out scored out opponents 5-2 on the tournament. Isac Mojica was the team MVP of the tournament netting all 5 goals for us. He was assisted by Sammy Hernandez, Freddy Castillo, and Amir Perez. Keeper Ariel Alfaro had 2 shutouts, one solo and 1 with Johan Sanchez finishing out duties in the net.
We will be traveling compete in the Midwestern State University Mustang Showcase this week.