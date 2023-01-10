The Tyler Lions and Tyler Lady Lions soccer teams have began the season on high notes.
LIONS
The Lions are 2-0-2 after competing in the Princeton Tournament. Tyler tied Wylie (1-1), followed by a win over Frisco Independence (1-0), a tie with Terrell (1-1) and a victory over the host squad Princeton (2-0).
Tyler's Isac Mojica was the team MVP of the tournament, Lions Coach Steve Sherman said. Mojica netted all five goals for the Lions.
Assists were from Sammy Hernandez, Freddy Castillo and Amir Perez. Goalkeeper Ariel Alfaro had two shutouts, one solo and a share one with Johan Sanchez.
In scrimmages, the Lions won over Lucas Lovejoy (3-1), while tying West Mesquite (3-3) and North Mesquite (2-2). They lost to Tyler Legacy (5-1).
The Lions return to play this weekend, traveling to Wichita Falls to compete in the Midwestern State University Mustang Showcase. Tyler is scheduled to meet Dallas Highland Park (3 p.m. Thursday), Dallas HSAA of Plano (1 p.m. Friday) and Frisco Rock Hill (11 a.m. Saturday).
Tyler's home opener is scheduled for 5 p.m. Jan. 20 against Grand Prairie at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
LADY LIONS
The Lady Lions are 4-1 on the season.
Tyler opened with a 3-0 win over the Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs on Jan. 3 and then competed in the Big Red Soccer Classic in Gainesville.
The Lady Lions were 3-1 in the tourney. They started with a 3-1 loss to Dallas Hillcrest but then bouned back for wins over Carrollton Ranchview (4-0), Anna (1-0) and Lubbock Estacado (3-1).
Tyler now competes in the Longview Classic. The Lady Lions are scheduled to meet Lufkin (10 a.m. Thursday, Lear Park), Lancaster (2 p.m. Friday, Pine Tree's Pirate Stadium) and Spring Hill (11 a.m. Saturday, Lear Park).