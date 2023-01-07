THE WOODLANDS — The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders opened the soccer season by going 2-0-1 in The Woodlands Soccer Showcase over the weekend.
On Thursday, the Lady Raiders defeated Katy Jordan 2-0. On Friday, Tyler Legacy won over San Antonio Bandeis 7-1. Both games were Gosling Sports Field.
In the Saturday match, the Lady Raiders tied Round Rock 1-1 at Bear Branch Sports Park. Ella Rose Embry scored on a free kick juist outside the box for Tyler Legacy. The Lady Dragons scored in the second half at the 20th minute.
Defenders Kate Deathridge, Caroline Randall, Reese Rowe and Meghan Wilhite played well all weekend along with midfielder Hannah Smith, Tyler Legacy Coach Chris Woodard said.
The Lady Raiders will now play in the Forney Tournament from Jan. 12-14. Tyler Legacy plays in the Longview Tournament Jan. 19-21.
Tyler Legacy's home opener is Jan. 24 against Rockwall.
In scrimmages earlier, the Lady Raiders scored wins over Bullard (5-0), Jacksonville (3-1), Kilgore (9-0), Waco Midway (4-0) and A&M Consolidated (3-0).