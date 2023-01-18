LONGVIEW — The Tyler Lady Lions finished 2-1 in the Longview Soccer Tournament over the weekend.
In the first game, Lufkin scored a 2-1 win over Tyler. Valeria Maldonado scored for the Lady Lions and the assist was by Junior Yamilet Ruiz.
In Game 2, the Lady Lions defeated Lancaster 4-0. Junior Yamilet Ruiz scored two unassisted goals. Other goals were by junior Annie Pineda (unassisted) and senior Cristy Perez (assist by freshman Maldonado).
In the final game, the Lady Lions defeated Spring Hill as junior Victoria Arteaga scored on assist from Maldonado.
Tyler (6-2) is scheduled to play in the Terrell Tournament. The Lady Lions play Terrell (8 a.m. Thursday), Palestine (11 a.m. Friday) and Mabank (8 a.m. Saturday).