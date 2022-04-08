Celina senior Taylor Zdrojewski said her team “got a taste” of the state tournament last year and would like a return trip.
Zdrojewski helped her team inch closer to that team goal by scoring two goals in the Lady Bobcats’ 3-0 win over the Henderson Lady Lions on Friday in a Class 4A Region II girls soccer semifinal at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
Celina (26-1-1) advances to the regional final on Saturday, which is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
The Lady Lions were in their second straight regional and concluded their standout season at 19-5-2.
“We played much better in the second half,” said Zdrojewski, who scored a Texas High School record of 114 goals last season and has scored 58 goals this season. “We had to get a feel of how opponent was playing.”
Zdrojewski, who signed with Texas Tech in the fall, put the Lady Bobcats ahead 1-0 at 7:37 of the first half. That was the score at halftime as Henderson goalkeeper Jordyn Lynbrand had a nice save at 2:37 of the first.
Celina went up 2-0 at 35:10 of the second as Lexi Tuite scored.
Zdrojewski then put the final touches on the win with a penalty kick score with 1:29 in the second half.
“We got a taste of the state tournament last year and we want to go back,” said Zdrojewski, whose team lost to eventual state champion Midlothian Heritage 1-0 in the state semifinals in 2021.