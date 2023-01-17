The Bullard Panthers competed in the Tatum Soccer Tournament over the weekend, scoring a 10-0 win over Tatum on Saturday.
On Thursday, the Panthers fell to Texarkana Pleasant Grove (2-0). On Friday, Bullard lost to Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (2-0).
The Panthers are 1-4 on the season.
The Bullard JV competed in the Palestine JV Tournament.
On Thursday, Palestine won over Bullard 4-0.
Bullard bounced back on Friday to top Hudson in a shootout, 4-3. The two teams tied 1-1 after regulation.
Carlisle downed the Panthers (1-3-1) on Saturday, 4-0.