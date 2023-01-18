MESQUITE — The Brook Hill Guard stayed unbeaten in TAPPS Division III District 2 with an 8-1 win over the Dallas Christian Chargers on Tuesday.
Alejandro Martinez, Marlon Rataj and Leonardo Pereira each scored two goals for Brook Hill (10-1-1, 4-0). Jesus Jimenez and Joash Kondru each scored added goals.
Goalkeeper Gary Sanusi four saves.
In the girls game, the Dallas Christian Lady Chargers downed Brook Hill 3-1.
Amarachi Opara scored the goal for the Lady Guard (4-5-2, 2-1). Ifedayo Abegunde had seven saves.
Brook Hill squads are home on Thursday, hosting Dallas Lakehill at Herrington Stadium in Bullard. Brook Hill will be celebrating Senior Night.
The girls game is scheduled for 5 p.m., followed by the boys at 7 p.m.