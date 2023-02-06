BULLARD — The Brook Hill soccer teams opened the TAPPS Division III District 2 Tournament on Monday.
The Lady Guard scored a 3-0 win over Flower Mound Coram Deo, while the Guard downed Dallas Christian 9-0.
In the girls game, Caroline Smith had a hat trick with goalkeeper Ifedayo Abegunde had five saves in the clean sheet.
The Lady Guard (7-6-2, 5-2) will play at Dallas Lakehill Prep in round two of the tournament at 5 p.m. Thursday.
In the boys game, Mio Engqvist and Joash Kondru each scored two goals for the Guard. Others scoring goals were Alejandro Martinez, Marlon Rataj, Jesus Jimenez, Jon Elorriaga and Noah Sandlin.
Assists were by Alejandro Martinez, Leonardo Pereira and Joash Kondru.
Goalkeeper Gary Sanusi had four saves for the clean sheet.
The Guard (14-1-1, 8-0) will take on All Saints at 6 p.m. Thursday at Herrington Stadium in Bullard.