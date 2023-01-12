BULLARD — The Brook Hill soccer teams swept a doubleheader against Carrollton Prince of Peace on Thursday in a TAPPS Division III District 2 match at Herrington Stadium.
In the first game, the Lady Guard scored a 2-1 win over the Lady Eagles.
Caroline Smith scored both goals for the Lady Guard with goalkeeper Ife Abegunde making three saves.
The Lady Guard improved to 4-4-2 overall and 2-0 in district.
The Guard scored a 4-2 win over PoP.
Mio Engqvist scored two goals for Brook Hill with Alejandro Martinez and Johnmarc Orrico hitting one goal apiece.
Assists were from Marlon Rataj, Leonardo Pereira and Martinez.
Goalkeeper made seven saves.
The Guard improves to 9-1-1 on the season and 3-0 in district.
The Brook Hill squads return to play on Tuesday, traveling to Mesquite to meet Dallas Christian in a doubleheader. The girls game is scheduled to begin 5 p.m., followed by the boys at 7 p.m.