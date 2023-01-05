BULLARD — The Brook Hill soccer squads opened district play with a pair of wins over Plano Coram Deo on Tuesday at Herrington Stadium.
The Lady Guard (3-4-2, 1-0) won 2-0, followed by the Guard (7-1-1, 1-0) winning 2-1 in TAPPS Division III District 2 contests.
Caroline Smith scored both of the Lady Guard goals with goalkeeper Ife Abegunde getting the clean sheet with seven saves
The Lady Guarda returns to play on Jan. 12, hosting Carrollton Prince of Peace at 5 p.m.
In the boys game, Mio Enqvist and Johnmarc Orrico each scored goals for the Guard with Leo Pereria getting an assist.
Gary Sanusi was in goal and made six saves.
The Guard plays again on Jan. 9, hosting Dallas Lutheran in a 5 p.m. match.