BULLARD — Rodrigo Del Pozo had a hat trick and Marlon Rataj had three assissts as the Brook Hill Guard scored a 10-0 win over Dallas Lutheran on Monday in a TAPPS Division III District 2 soccer match at Herrington Stadium.
The Guard goes to 2-0 in district and 8-1-1 on the season. The Lions fall to 1-1 in league.
Others scoring for Brook Hill were Alex Martinez (2), Mio Engqvist, Leo Pereira, Johnmarc Orrico, Price James and Joash Kondru.
Adding assists were Jesus Jiminez (2), Luke Hemple and Leo Pereira.
Goalkeeper Gary Sanusi had the clean sheet with two saves.
The Guard returns to play on Thursday, hosting Carrollton Prince of Peace at 7 p.m.