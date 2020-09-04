TCU and SMU postponed their Sept. 11 matchup in Fort Worth after the Horned Frogs said that some players and support staff tested positive for the coronavirus.
TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati said the programs would try to make up the game at a later date.
Donati said his program has been aggressive in following federal guidelines on testing and contact tracing. He said none of those who tested positive for COVID-19 are facing serious health issues.
“We intend to continue our enforcement of strict standards to protect the program and our community,” Donati said.
TCU is scheduled to play Iowa State in its Big 12 opener on Sept. 26. SMU opens its season on Saturday at Texas State
The TCU-SMU matchup is just the latest game upended by COVID issues. North Carolina State game at Virginia Tech was moved from Sept. 12 to 26. Marshall and East Carolina postponed their Sept. 12 game and no makeup date has been set.