In light of Gov. Greg Abbott ending the statewide mask mandate which goes into effect Wednesday, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran announced updates to health and safety protocols during Tuesday's Smith County Commissioners Court meeting.
After consulting with the local health authority, sheriff and county judge and members of the Smith County judicial branch, the “minimal standard health protocols” that will govern judicial proceedings and court facilities in Smith County will include screening for high temperatures upon entry of a judicial office, wearing face coverings in each courtroom and in all common areas, social distancing when possible and the continuing restriction of capacity in courtrooms.
The minimum standard health protocols apply to the Smith County Courthouse and outlying county precinct offices, which house the Justices of the Peace courtrooms.
Moran also emphasized that each judge could establish additional safety protocols for their own courts.
Local Administrative Judge Robert Wilson, of the 321st District Court, said many hearings in the various courts will also be conducted remotely using Zoom. Smith County jury trials have been ongoing and safety protocols have been implemented, such as mask wearing and social distancing.
The commissioners court will continue to encourage people to wear masks and socially distance during its meetings at the Courthouse Annex.
Non-judicial county facilities (including the Courthouse Annex, Cotton Belt, Animal Control, Elections Administration Office and the Veterans Office) will not require face coverings, but the public is highly encouraged to wear face masks when social distancing is not possible. Temperature screening will continue at all county facilities.
“The county remains committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for its employees and the public, including the many members of the public who are summoned for jury service,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said. “We will do our best to follow the guidelines of both the Governor’s Office and the Texas Supreme Court, while being ever-conscious of the input of our local health authority. We deeply appreciate the public’s continued flexibility on the local level as we react to changing directives from the state.”
County residents can also conduct their business online, at smith-county.com, including paying taxes, renewing auto registration, requesting public documents or paying court fees and fines.
March 20 Street Art Festival
The court approved use of county property, general liability waiver and statement of assumption of risk for the proposed Street Art Festival which will take place on March 20. Commissioners court members previously decided to set up a committee which was led by member JoAnn Hampton.
Court members viewed pictures of some submissions of art from artists which will be painted on the county property. The waiver and statement ensure the county will not be liable for injuries
Other actions
Elections for Chapel Hill ISD, Bullard ISD, Lindale ISD and Troup ISD will be held in five early voting sites and 15 election day sites. The commissioners court approved the interlocal agreements with the school districts for the conducting the May 1 election.
County Engineer Frank Davis proposed projects to the court for approval.
The first project proposed to court members included a bridge replacement on County Road 285 and 1125. County Road 285 project will include a temporary detour.
“Both of those bridges are very old. They’re narrow and we have road work that can be done on both of those roadways in the future, where we widen the roadways and this provides a water bridge for those roadways,” Davis said.
Moran issued a statement of encouragement to the community.
“This last year has been very hard on the community emotionally, no question about it. It’s been an emotional burden on people individually, their families, their businesses, so it’s my hope that each of you take a little time to relax a little bit and to emotionally unwind and get ready for a really great rest of the year. I have a feeling this is going to be a wonderful year and we hope that your year is blessed in every way,” Moran said.