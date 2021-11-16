Smith County Precinct 2 residents are invited to have a cup of coffee with a constable beginning this Thursday.
Precinct 2 Constable Shawn Scott is hosting this event not only to meet people in his precinct, but also in support of a local charity organization, the Noonday Food Pantry, according to the county.
Scott was appointed as the constable of Precinct 2 by the Smith County Commissioners and took office on Oct. 8. This precinct covers parts of south Tyler, Noonday, Flint/Gresham and part of Bullard.
In total there will be three events, each at a Dairy Queen in Precinct 2.
“Dairy Queen has graciously agreed to partner with us and provide participants with incentives in lieu of canned food or other non-perishable food items,” Scott said.
Depending on the amount of canned food items brought to an event by someone, they will receive a free item from Dairy Queen. With one canned food item, people can receive a free coffee, with two a free breakfast taquito and with six or more a free breakfast and a coupon for a free Dude Steak Sandwich, according to the county.
Those unable to attend one of the Coffee With a Constable events can still donate canned food or non-perishable items at Scott’s office at 15405 Hwy. 155 S, Tyler from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Donations will be accepted beginning Tuesday through Dec. 16.
Each event will be from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The dates and locations are:
- Thursday Nov. 18 at the Noonday Dairy Queen, 16941 Texas Hwy 155 S., Flint.
- Thursday Dec. 2 at the Gresham Dairy Queen, 16818 Farm-to-market Rd. 2493, Tyler.
- Thursday Dec. 16 at the Broadway Dairy Queen, 8850 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler.
For more information, call the constable's office at (903) 590-4840.