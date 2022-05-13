A Smith County constable, who was arrested for theft, was arrested again after officials said he violated the terms of his original bond.
Curtis Traylor-Harris, 34, was arrested after officials said he violated the conditions of his original bond, which required he stay within Smith County unless given permission to leave from a supervisor of the court. Traylor-Harris was seen on a YouTube live video for the 2022 Police Academy Graduation for Navarro College.
This video was filmed on May 10 in Corsicana and was seen by his supervisor. Traylor-Harris was seen being presented a diploma, in addition to him being in full uniform and in possession of his weapon.
