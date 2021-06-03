Smith County adds 29 COVID-19 cases in twice-weekly report

Smith County saw 29 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, according to a twice-weekly report.
Northeast Texas Public Health District data as of Thursday shows a total of 20,520 confirmed and probable cases in Smith County. There are 11,935 confirmed cases and 8,585 probable cases within the county.
In Smith County, 40.28% of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 34.34% of people 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
DSHS data states 74.61% of people aged 65 and older have been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 67.30% of that population have been fully vaccinated.
According to NET Health, numbers for COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries will only be updated on Mondays and Thursdays each week.
There are 11,493 confirmed recoveries and 8,296 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 232 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 199, NET Health reported.
Of the 300 deaths, 210 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 90 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
A total of 37 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Thursday.
No Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. There is one detention officer that is COVID-19 positive as of Thursday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 11,353 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 6,230 confirmed and 5,123 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 5,996, while there are 4,883 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 197, which includes 109 confirmed deaths and 88 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 5,988 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,984 confirmed and 2,004 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 116. Twenty-four of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,798 and there are 1,914 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 4,399 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,719 confirmed and 1,680 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,589, and 1,588 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 71, including 14 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,552 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,112 confirmed and 1,440 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,939, and probable recoveries are at 1,326, the health district reported.COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 83. Out of the total deaths, 18 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
Wood County has 3,471 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,005 confirmed and 1,466 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,909, and there are 1,415 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 82. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 813 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 414 confirmed and 399 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 397, and there are 388 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 12. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.