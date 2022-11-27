Vendors at the Small Business Saturday Pop-Up Shop in downtown Tyler agreed local support is crucial to the success of their businesses.

“It means everything,” said Amber Settle, owner of Mother Nurture which offers non-toxic home and body products. “We work really hard, and a lot of us don’t have the same resources as some of the bigger businesses do. Everything is made by me, and I’m just one person, so when someone comes and shops your products, it’s very gratifying. I made these products with my hands and a lot of time and effort was involved, so for someone else to enjoy it means a lot.”

Settle started her small business about two years ago. A stay-at-home mom, she started to really be conscious of the products she was using.

“I wanted to start using non-toxic products in my own home and find something budget friendly, and turns out making it was the way to go,” she said, noting she aims to make quality products that people can feel good about. “Having kids really opened my eyes to the things we are using in our homes; it does matter.”

Another vendor at the pop-up held in the atrium of the Plaza Tower was Jacksonville resident Mark Davis, who owns Texas Ring & Woodworks. He said he always sees great success with local vendor events. For him, Small Business Saturday is special because it reminds the community how crucial their support is for local businesses’ success.

“It means a lot to your neighbors and everybody around you to help out small businesses who need your support to thrive,” said Davis, who has been woodworking for 30-plus years and just started his small business over a year ago.

The pop-up was Darla Foreman’s second-ever vendor event, and she was excited to showcase items offered by her small business Heirloom Elegance.

Foreman resells a variety of curated heirloom finds, such as fine china and unique knick-knacks. On Saturday, her booth featured numerous options for holiday décor like cloth napkins, Christmas serving plates, glassware and more.

Foreman started her business in the spring of 2020. She calls it her “jobby,” as she still works full time as a school nurse.

“I’ve always enjoyed going to estate sales and things like that,” Foreman said. “I like older things, older people, and just about all things vintage.”

Foreman has an eye for vintage finds and knows where to find special items that others might glaze over.

“I get really great deals, and I feel like I sell them for really great deals too where you feel like you still got a bargain but it’s something you love and will use for a long time,” Foreman said.

Foreman collects items from various estate sales or thrift shops in East Texas. She buys online online if it’s a local auction.

Although her business has been based on Instagram for the most part up until now, she has really enjoyed the last two weeks of participating in vendor shows.

“I really love being with people versus the detached sales online,” she said. “I enjoy connecting with people in person.”

About 20 total vendors participated in Saturday's pop-up.

You can connect with Davis on Instagram @texasringandwoodworks; Settle @mothernurture_handmade_ and Foreman at @heirloomelegancetx.