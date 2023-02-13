For many NBA teams, a lack of focus is prevalent at this time of the season.
The center of attention is often on plans for the All-Star break instead of their upcoming opponents. In the case of the 76ers, Monday’s matchup against the Houston Rockets was the first of two final games before the brief break in action.
The Sixers were determined to power through the mental and physical issues that come with these distracting “dog days” of the season.
“We’re at home, which helps the last two games,” coach Doc Rivers said before the Sixers defeated the Houston Rockets, 123-104, at the Wells Fargo Center.
“Let’s try to take care of these games,” he continued. “And you can hear guys already talking about the stretch run. When you hear that, you know they’re excluding the two games that they have left.
“You are always like, ‘Can we take care of this first, and then we’ll get there.’”
Through three quarters, Monday’s game had the feel of a necessary evil. It was something the Sixers didn’t want to necessarily play in, but had to because it was on the schedule. They appeared to do just enough to keep a comfortable lead.
However, the Sixers broke the game open with a 15-3 fourth-quarter run to build a commanding 23-point cushion. Now, they’ll turn their attention to Wednesday’s much-anticipated showdown with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Sixers (37-19) are third in the Eastern Conference standings while the Cavs are in fourth place. Philly will look to avenge Nov. 30′s 113-85 loss in Cleveland. Back then, the Sixers were without James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.
However, it’s likely the Sixers will have to play better than they did against the Rockers (13-44) to beat Cleveland.
But on this night, the game was never really in doubt.
Harden had a team-high 28 points and a game-high 10 assists while making 4 of 9 three-pointers against his former team. Joel Embiid finished with 23 points, six rebounds and four assists in just three quarters of action. Maxey had 26 points, six assists and five rebounds off the bench.
Tobias Harris added 11 points on 5-for-8 shooting to erase memories of Saturday’s poor performance against the Brooklyn Nets.
Jalen McDaniels, who the Sixers acquired from the Charlotte Hornets Thursday, had eight points on 3-for-4 shooting. The reserve forward had five rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes, 55 seconds.
Rockets guard Jalen Green had a game-high 29 points with 17 coming in the third quarter. Rookie forward Jabari Smith Jr. finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
The Sixers shot 56.1% from the field, including making 15 of 34 three point shots.
Getting Harris involved
The Sixers made an effort to get Harris involved early on.
On the game’s first two possessions, Harden passed Harris the ball. Harris then proceeded to run the pick-and-roll with Embiid.
Then a couple of possessions later, Harris drained a three-pointer on an assist from Harden to give the Sixers a 5-4 advantage.
It’s obvious why the Sixers tried to get Harris in a rhythm.
The power forward had three points on 1-for-9 shooting in Saturday’s victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He had averaged 13.4 points while shooting 31.0% on three-pointers in the 19 games heading Monday’s game.
But those extra touches led to Harris playing more fluid, which in turn, led to a solid offensive game.
Backup Big
For now, Paul Reed appears to be the Sixers backup center.
The third-year veteran subbed in for Embiid first the third consecutive games. Time will tell if that changes once Dewayne Dedmon debuts with the team. But for right now, Reed is getting the backup center minutes over Montrezl Harrell.
Reed finished with six points, three rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
Tucker injury
P.J. Tucker didn’t return after suffering right calf tightness in the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Houston Rockets.
The Sixers forward was scoreless while committing a turnover and foul and a foul in 6 minutes, 34 seconds of action. Tucker is averaging 3.3 points and 3.8 rebounds.
The 37-year-old was the Sixers top offseason acquisition this summer. He was brought in to provide defense and toughness.