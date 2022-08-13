Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks before President Joe Biden signs the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Nov. 15, 2021. Sinema received a $1 million surge of campaign cash over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge funds and venture capitalists whose interests she has staunchly defended in Congress. That’s according to an Associated Press review of campaign finance disclosures.