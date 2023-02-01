Weather permitting, Both Tyler Junior College and Tyler High basketball teams are scheduled to make up games on Thursday. Tyler Legacy games were moved to Saturday.
Also, Tyler Legacy and Tyler High are slated to conduct signing day ceremonies. Whitehouse has decided to push its ceremony to Feb. 8.
It all is scheduled to start at Tyler Legacy High School with students signing with colleges in the TL Varsity Gymnasium.
Seven Red Raider and Lady Raider students are scheduled to sign beginning at 9 a.m.
I’Onna Jones is headed to the Division I level to play volleyball at the University of North Texas. Kicker/punter Christian Baxter will play football at Tyler Junior College. Kyleigh D’Spain will also sign with Tyler Junior College for girls soccer. Teammate Elise Prince is headed to play at Friends University in Wichita, Kansas. Three baseball players will sign. Walker Freeman is going to McLennan Community College in Waco. Tye Arden is going to National Park College in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Tyler Priest is going to Seminole State College in Seminole, Oklahoma.
At 10:30 a.m. across town, Tyler High School will hold a ceremony at the Dr. Martin L. Edwards Jr. Theatre on the THS campus.
Montrell Wade is going to play football at Boston College. Avery Coleman will play football at Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas.
On the basketball court, the Tyler Lady Lions are set to play at Marshall High School in a 5 p.m. varsity only start.
The Lions are scheduled to meet Marshall at the Lions Den with the junior varsity set to tipoff at 5:30 p.m., followed by the varsity at 7 p.m.
The Tyler Lions soccer will be hosting Whitehouse at 6 p.m. Thursday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Red Raiders are slated to host Royse City in District 10-6A basketball at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Lady Raiders will play at Royse City on Saturday. The JV is scheduled to start at noon, followed by the varsity at 1:30 p.m.
As far as Tyler Junior College, the Apache Ladies are scheduled to travel to Brenham to meet Blinn College in a Region XIV women's basketball game. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Apaches are set to travel to Carthage to meet Panola in a 7 p.m. game on Thursday.