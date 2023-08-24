ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani won't pitch for the rest of the season because of a torn ligament in his right elbow, Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Wednesday night.
The Angels don't yet know whether the major league homers leader and 10-game winner will need surgery to repair the UCL ligament nearly five years after the two-way superstar had his first Tommy John surgery in late 2018 following his AL Rookie of the Year season.
Ohtani left the mound abruptly Wednesday in the second inning of his start against Cincinnati in the opener of a doubleheader. The injury will have a massive effect on baseball's free agent market this winter with Ohtani headed to free agency.
World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg to retire
WASHINGTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg has decided to retire.
The 2019 World Series MVP has had his career derailed by injuries. Strasburg last pitched in June 2022 and has thrown only 528 pitches since signing a $245 million, seven-year contract in December 2019. An announcement is expected sometime next month. His decision was first reported by The Washington Post.
Lakers to unveil Kobe Bryant statue
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers will unveil a statue of Kobe Bryant outside their downtown arena on Feb. 8.
The 17-time NBA champion Lakers announced the plan Thursday to honor Bryant, the fourth-leading scorer in NBA history and a beloved mainstay of the franchise for 20 seasons. Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.
Bryant participated in the initial planning of his statue after his retirement in 2016, according to the Lakers. He is the sixth former Lakers player and seventh team employee to be honored with a statue in the so-called "Star Plaza" outside the arena, which has been the Lakers' home since 1999.
Yankees turning attention to 2024
NEW YORK (AP) — A win ended the New York Yankees' first nine-game losing streak in 41 years but left them 9 1/2 games out of the American League's last playoff spot.
New York is 61-65, in danger of ending a streak of 30 winning seasons. New York's projected rotation of Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino and Domingo Germán started 79 of the first 126 games. Third baseman Josh Donaldson, first baseman Anthony Rizzo and slugging outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton have missed substantial time.
Basketball's World Cup is set to begin
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Basketball's World Cup finally gets underway on Friday. The U.S. is considered the favorite to win the gold medal. Games are being played in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. There are no shortage of challengers. France believes it finally is in position to win gold. Slovenia has Luka Doncic, maybe the best 1-on-1 player in the tournament and an All-NBA talent for Dallas. Canada has a slew of NBA players. Australia has savvy veterans like Patty Mills and Joe Ingles. And then there's Spain, the defending World Cup champion.
Cardinals trade Isaiah Simmons to Giants
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have traded Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants, moving on from the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 draft after three seasons.
The deal was announced on Thursday, less than a week after Simmons had a disappointing preseason performance in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Giants are sending a seventh-round pick in the 2024 draft to the Cardinals. The 25-year-old Simmons was seen as a can't-miss defensive prospect in the 2020 draft after a stellar college career at Clemson. But the 6-foot-4, 238-pounder never quite found a role with the Cardinals and was attempting to move to safety from linebacker this preseason.