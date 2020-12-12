NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sarah Fuller kicked two extra points Saturday to become the first woman to score in a Power Five conference game, finally getting the chance to do more than squib a kickoff for Vanderbilt during a 42-17 loss to Tennessee.
Fuller cleanly converted both of her kicks, to the cheers of her teammates and family.
Fuller made history Nov. 28 as the first woman to play in a Power Five game, but was on the field only once, driving a low kickoff to open the second half as the Commodores got shut out at Missouri.
With Vanderbilt (0-9) getting the chance to play after postponing last week’s game at Georgia, the Commodores also gave the goalkeeper for the Southeastern Conference women’s soccer tournament champs an opportunity to put up points.
TCU 52, Louisiana Tech 10
FORT WORTH (AP) — Max Duggan ran for his 10th touchdown and connected on a scoring throw of 70-plus yards for the second consecutive game, leading TCU to a 52-10 rout of Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.
The game was added as the regular-season finale for both teams. The only nonconference game for the Horned Frogs gave them the full 10 games under Big 12 guidelines in the pandemic-altered season.
Freshman Zach Evans had a 75-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second half for a 38-0 lead and finished with 130 yards rushing and two scores as TCU (6-4) won for the fifth time in six games after a 1-3 start.
Aaron Allen threw the first of two interceptions on his first play and lost a fumble two possessions later after replacing starter Luke Anthony in the rotating quarterback system for the Bulldogs (5-4), leading to a pair of TCU touchdowns.
Anthony, who played high school football in Fort Worth, threw for Louisiana Tech’s only touchdown before going down with an apparently severe lower right leg injury late in the fourth quarter.
The graduate transfer from Abilene Christian was shown talking on a cell phone while lying on the field before teammates crowded around to greet him as he was put on a stretcher and taken off on a cart. Anthony flashed several thumbs-up signs while fighting his emotions as he left the field.
Kendre Miller ran 38 and 89 yards for touchdowns in the second half, finishing with 136 yards on five carries as the Horned Frogs rolled up 333 yards rushing. TCU has rushed for at least 236 yards in each of its past five victories.
No. 20 North Carolina 62, No. 9 Miami 26
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Michael Carter and Javonte Williams set an NCAA record by combining for 544 yards rushing, and No. 20 North Carolina embarrassed No. 9 Miami 62-26 on Saturday in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Carter ran for 308 yards and two touchdowns, while Williams had 236 yards and three touchdowns for the Tar Heels (8-3, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). Per the NCAA, it was the seventh time that two teammates each ran for at least 200 yards, the first since 2016 and the first such instance in ACC history.
And the numbers only got worse for Miami (8-2, 7-2). Carter and Williams’s combined total topped the NCAA’s listed FBS record for teammates, set on Nov. 30 when Jaret Patterson (409) and Kevin Marks (97) rushed for 506 for Buffalo against Kent State.
North Carolina finished with 778 yards — the most ever yielded by Miami and a Tar Heels record — and 554 yards rushing, also the most allowed in Hurricanes history. Sam Howell threw for a score, ran for a score and caught a TD pass for the Tar Heels.
It was the third-most points allowed in Miami history, the most since 66 for Syracuse in 1998. The record is 70 by Texas A&M in 1944.
D’Eriq King completed 18 of 30 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns for Miami, which had won five in a row and probably lost any hope of playing in the Orange Bowl.
Memphis 30, Houston 27
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Riley Patterson kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired to give Memphis a 30-27 win over Houston following the Cougars’ improbable comeback on Saturday.
Trailing 27-6 at the end of third, Houston’s Clayton Tune threw a pair of touchdown passes around his 19-yard scoring run in the final quarter to tie it at 27 with less than a half-minute left to play.
Tune threw a 13-yard score to Marquez Stevenson early in the fourth after a 10-play, 75-yard drive. His touchdown on the ground came five minutes later with 8:01 remaining. The game-tying drive ended when Tune threw an 18-yard scoring pass to Bryson Smith with 28 seconds to go. On the 15-play, 70-yard march, the Cougars had two conversions on fourth down to keep the drive going.
Brady White responded to lead Memphis (7-3, 5-3 American Athletic Conference) on a 5-play, 46-yard drive to set up Patterson. The Tigers were aided by a 15-yard pass interference play on Thabo Mwaniki as he defended Calvin Austin III.
UAB 21, Rice 16
HOUSTON (AP) — Tyler Johnston III passed for 217 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, and UAB beat Rice 21-16 on Saturday to claim the Conference USA West Division for the third consecutive season.
UAB (5-3) will face Marshall for the conference championship. The Thundering Herd had their game canceled this week against Charlotte.
UAB scored on its first two possessions of the second half —- in just seven plays. Myron Mitchell got behind the defense on UAB’s first play after halftime for a 63-yard score. Samario Rudolph caught another long pass in traffic along the left side and he dove into the end zone for a 21-13 lead.
UAB punted it to the Rice 24 with 49 seconds left in the game — with no timeouts for the Owls. Rice got it past midfield, but Grayson Cash intercepted a pass on fourth-and-18 to seal it.
JoVoni Johnson passed for 161 yards and a touchdown for Rice (2-3). Jordan Myers made nine catches for 62 yards and a score.
Myers’ score with 38 seconds left before halftime gave Rice a 13-6 lead. Collin Riccitelli had field goals of 36 and 40 yards, and he added a 40-yarder in the fourth quarter.
Alabama 52, Arkansas 3
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — DeVonta Smith returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown as No. 1 Alabama scored 28 points in a span of 11 minutes in the first half and rolled past Arkansas 52-3 on Saturday.
After the teams traded field goals, Smith started the Crimson Tide (10-0, CFP No. 1) barrage. Najee Harris scored consecutive touchdowns just 14e seconds apart and a final plunge from 1 yard by Brian Robinson Jr. had Alabama in cruising toward the Southeastern Conference championship game next week against No. 6 Florida.
It was an otherwise quiet day for Smith, with three catches for 22 yards, but the receiver bolstered his surging case for Heisman Trophy consideration on one play.
Crimson Tide defenders racked up eight sacks, the fifth of which resulted in a fumble by Arkansas quarterback Feliepe Franks which was recovered by DJ Dale at the Razorbacks 4. Harris scored on the next play.
Alabama allowed just 188 yards and kept Arkansas (3-7) from registering a first down during a streak of seven straight possessions from the first quarter to the third.
Harris and Robinson finished with a combined 100 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 27 carries. Jase McLellan added a final rushing down, an 80-yarder, with 1:51 left. Mac Jones, whose day was finished in the third quarter, threw for 208 yards on 24 of 29 passing for Alabama.