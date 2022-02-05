United States' gold medalist Shaun White reacts during the men's halfpipe medal ceremony at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2010. The Beijing Olympics will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And the last Olympics for the 35-year-old — get this — elder-statesman who is now more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against.