Severe weather is making its way through Smith County and surrounding areas of East Texas.

The National Weather Service of Shreveport issued a tornado warning for Smith County until 4:30 p.m. 

 

As of 4:30 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning is now in effect until 5:15 p.m.

Hail and flooding has been reported. Use caution on area roads.

According to Chapel Hill ISD, Chapel Hill ISD buses are delayed due to the weather. All bus drivers are following proper weather protocols, the district said.

The City of Tyler is also reporting several intersections without power or flashing.

  • Loop at University
  • Troup Hwy and Golden Road
  • University and Lazy Creek Drive
  • University and Old Omen Road.

Treat dark intersections or flashing red traffic signal as 4-way stops.

WATCH COVERAGE BELOW:

Multimedia Reporter

Multimedia reporter with the Tyler Morning Telegraph. Texas native with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Women's and Gender Studies from UT-Arlington. Began journalism career freelancing for the Corsicana Daily Sun in 2019, employed with UTA's student newspaper The Shorthorn until graduating in December 2021 and spent a year reporting in Limestone County.  

