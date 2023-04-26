Severe weather is making its way through Smith County and surrounding areas of East Texas.
The National Weather Service of Shreveport issued a tornado warning for Smith County until 4:30 p.m.
As of 4:30 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning is now in effect until 5:15 p.m.
Hail and flooding has been reported. Use caution on area roads.
According to Chapel Hill ISD, Chapel Hill ISD buses are delayed due to the weather. All bus drivers are following proper weather protocols, the district said.
The City of Tyler is also reporting several intersections without power or flashing.
- Loop at University
- Troup Hwy and Golden Road
- University and Lazy Creek Drive
- University and Old Omen Road.
Treat dark intersections or flashing red traffic signal as 4-way stops.