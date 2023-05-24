HOOVER, Ala. — Arkansas designated hitter Kendall Diggs hit a game-winning homer in the bottom of the 11 as the No. 2 seed Razorbacks defeated No. 10 Texas A&M, 6-5, on Wednesday in the SEC Baseball Tournament.
With one big swing of Jared Wegner's bat in the bottom of the seventh, Arkansas erased the lead Texas A&M had held virtually all game, as Wegner's blast over the left-field wall came with the bases loaded. His grand slam gave the Razorbacks their first lead of the game at 5-4.
The lead was short-lived, however, as Austin Bost's own blast to left to lead off the top of the ninth tied it, 5-5, setting the stage for extra innings and, eventually, Diggs' final heroics.
Texas A&M jumped on top early in the top of the third inning after Brett Minnich led off with a double to left center. Max Kaufer singled and leadoff hitter Hunter Haas walked, loading the bases. After Zack Morris came in to pitch, replacing starter Cody Adcock for Arkansas, Minnich scored on Jack Moss' RBI ground out while Kaufer advanced to third and Haas to second.
Trevor Werner then delivered the big blow of the inning, knocking a two-RBI single through the left side of the infield to score both Kaufer and Hass, giving the Aggies a 3-0 lead.
The Aggies made it a 4-0 advantage when Ryan Targac led off the next inning with a solo home run.
Arkansas (40-15) plays LSU (43-13) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and A&M (33-24) meets South Carolina (39-18) at 9:30 a.m.
---
SEC Baseball Tournament
Hoover Metropolitan Complex, Hoover, Ala.
Tuesday's Games
Game 1: South Carolina 9, Georgia 0
Game 2: Texas A&M 3, Tennessee 0
Game 3: Alabama 4, Kentucky 0
Game 4: Auburn 10, Missouri 4
Wednesday's Games
Game 5: LSU 10, South Carolina 3
Game 6: Arkansas 6, Texas A&M 5, 11 innings
Game 7: Florida vs. Alabama (n)
Game 8: Vanderbilt vs. Auburn (n)
Thursday's Games
Game 9: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M, 9:30 a.m. (SECN)
Game 10: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 1 p.m. (SECN)
Game 11: LSU vs. Arkansas, 4:30 p.m. (SECN)
Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m. (SECN)
Friday's Games
Game 13: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 3 p.m. (SECN)
Game 14: Winner Game 10 vs. Loser Game 12, 6 p.m. (SECN)
Saturday's Games
Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 11, noon (SECN)
Game 16: Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 12, 3 p.m. (SECN)
Sunday's Game
Game 17: Championship, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)