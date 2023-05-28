HOOVER, Ala. — No. 4 seed Vanderbilt outlasted No. 10 Texas A&M as a five-run eighth inning secured a 10-4 victory and its fourth SEC Tournament title on Sunday.
The battle for the SEC Tournament title turned out to be an offensive one as the Commodores collected 15 hits and five walks while the Aggies tallied 10 hits and three walks. With the hit parade, Vanderbilt logged 10-plus hits in four straight SEC Tournament games, matching most 10-hit games for any team in an SEC Tournament, and Texas A&M lineup marked the first time this season that all nine starters recorded a hit.
Tory LaNeve’s three-run homer in the second inning bust open the game and marked his third home run of the season, all of which he hit within the past 10 days. Chris Maldonado matched his career high with three hits, recording multiple hits in each of the past three games. Enrique Bradfield Jr. also contributed offensively with two doubles, a run and crucial RBI while logging his seventh straight game with a run scored.
The Aggies put eight different pitchers on the mound through eight innings in their attempt to stay within striking distance, but Vanderbiltw’
s bats couldn’t be slowed down.
Texas A&M was able to plate the first run of the game. Ryan Targac led off the second, launching a ball in foul territory at 114 mph off the bat, foreshadowing his hot-shot line drive to right center for a double. One out later, Brett Minnich snuck a single past the right side to place runners on the corners and Max Kaufer hit a soft grounder back toward the mound, scoring Targac on the fielder’s choice before Sam Hiboki ended the inning, 1-0.
However, the team that scores first in the SEC Tournament title game has lost four of the last five times, and history proved to repeat itself.
---
SEC
Hoover Metropolitan Complex, Hoover, Ala.
Tuesday’s Games
Game 1: South Carolina 9, Georgia 0
Game 2: Texas A&M 3, Tennessee 0
Game 3: Alabama 4, Kentucky 0
Game 4: Auburn 10, Missouri 4
Wednesday’s Games
Game 5: LSU 10, South Carolina 3
Game 6: Arkansas 6, Texas A&M 5, 11 innings
Game 7: Florida 7, Alabama 6, 11 innings
Game 8: Vanderbilt 6, Auburn 4
Thursday’s Games
Game 9: Texas A&M 5, South Carolina 0, South Carolina eliminated
Game 10: Alabama 7, Auburn 4, Auburn eliminated
Game 11: Arkansas 5, LSU 4
Game 12: Florida 6, Vanderbilt 3
Friday’s Games
Game 13: Texas A&M 5, LSU 4, LSU eliminated
Game 14: Vanderbilt 9, Alabama 2, Alabama eliminated
Saturday’s Games
Game 15: Texas A&M 5, Arkansas 4, Arkansas eliminated
Game 16: Vanderbilt 11, Florida 6, Florida eliminated
Sunday’s Game
Game 17: Championship: Vanderbilt 10, Texas A&M 4