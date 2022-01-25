New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton speaks after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in New Orleans. Payton, whose 15-year tenure with the club included its only Super Bowl championship and also a one-season suspension stemming from the NFL’s bounty investigation, intends to retire from coaching. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the 58-year-old Payton was stepping down. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move was not going to be announced until a media availability later in the day.