"This pandemic has taken an extraordinary toll on students, parents, educators and schools, and we know that our schools, students and communities need help." So said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona when he announced in March that schools would get $122 billion under the American Rescue Plan Act. The money represents the largest single federal outlay on K-12 education in the country's history and, as such, is an unprecedented opportunity to improve student learning. At the same time, though, there is potential risk if the money is not used smartly to address the educational inequities that have been laid bare — and exacerbated — by COVID-19.
The emergency relief money is more than twice what the federal government spends on education in a typical year, and decisions about how to spend it will largely be left up to local education agencies. There's no need to apply for the money or compete with other states or adhere to a lot of requirements. The Education Department has offered guidance for use of the funding and has mandated that 20% of it be used to address lost learning time for students. Mainly, though, local districts will be left on their own, with minimal involvement from the state or federal government.
Local school officials, according to Jennifer O'Neal Schiess of the nonprofit Bellwether Education Partners, are still very much in the decision-making process, and it's much too early to tell whether the federal money will be put to good use. Districts have until October 2024 to spend the funds. A high priority must be placed on getting schools reopened and students back in the classroom. One of the painful lessons of the past year is that while virtual learning has a role in education, it is no replacement for the classroom with the personal attention of a teacher and interaction with other students.
Schools in the Washington area, The Washington Post's Donna St. George, Hannah Natanson and Perry Stein reported, are expected to receive more than $1.8 billion, and their plans include expansion of summer school, new virtual academies, extra teacher jobs and more mental health services. It's good that many school districts recognize the need to make up for lost time, and The Post hopes that an extended school day, year-round schooling and weekend instruction — programs that have helped improve the achievement of at-risk children — will be implemented with the new federal money.
Some states have sought waivers from having to administer federally mandated end-of-year exams. But how can districts target the federal money to help the students most in need if they don't have data on student progress? Schools have not always made the best choices in how they have spent the public's dollars; often they bow to adult demands rather than serving student needs. It is important that they take to heart the challenge laid out by Cardona to use the emergency relief funds to equitably expand opportunities for students who have been hardest hit.
