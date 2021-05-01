School Boards
TYLER ISD
District 5 for Tyler ISD
- Alejandro Gauna
- Aaron D. Martinez
District 3 for Tyler ISD
- Sugar Ray Alexander
- Yvonne Atkins
CHAPEL HILL ISD
Place 6 for Chapel Hill ISD
- Herschal Massenburge
- Martin Ibarra
Place 7 for Chapel Hill ISD
- Doris Udosen
- Fred Elder, Jr.
LINDALE ISD
Position 3 for Lindale ISD
- Rodney Whiddon
- Ragan Burgess
Position 5 for Lindale ISD
- Mike Combs
Position 6 for Lindale ISD
- Donny Williams
Position 7 for Lindale ISD
- Brooks Beeler
TROUP ISD
Place 4 for Troup ISD
- Fielding Winchester
- Homer Dickey
Place 5 for Troup ISD
- Gene W. Whitsell