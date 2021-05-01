School Boards

TYLER ISD

District 5 for Tyler ISD

  • Alejandro Gauna
  • Aaron D. Martinez 

District 3 for Tyler ISD

  • Sugar Ray Alexander
  • Yvonne Atkins

CHAPEL HILL ISD

Place 6 for Chapel Hill ISD

  • Herschal Massenburge
  • Martin Ibarra

Place 7 for Chapel Hill ISD

  • Doris Udosen
  • Fred Elder, Jr.

LINDALE ISD 

Position 3 for Lindale ISD

  • Rodney Whiddon
  • Ragan Burgess 

Position 5 for Lindale ISD

  • Mike Combs 

Position 6 for Lindale ISD

  • Donny Williams

Position 7 for Lindale ISD

  • Brooks Beeler

TROUP ISD

Place 4 for Troup ISD

  • Fielding Winchester
  • Homer Dickey

Place 5 for Troup ISD

  • Gene W. Whitsell
 
 

