CLASS 6A

Brownsville Hanna 15, Brownsville Rivera 13

Cypress Ranch 47, Cypress Woods 20

Edinburg 21, La Joya 0

Fort Bend Travis 41, Fort Bend Clements 0

Houston Bellaire 45, Houston MSTC 21

Houston Langham Creek 54, Cypress Lakes 0

Humble Atascocita 42, Houston King 21

Katy 49, Katy Cinco Ranch 3

McAllen 49, Brownsville Pace 20

Mission 42, Edinburg Economedes 0

Rockwall 42, Dallas Skyline 21

SA Johnson 42, SA Madison 35

SA Roosevelt 30, SA Clark 27

CLASS 5A

CC Calallen 55, CC Miller 33

FW Polytechnic 26, FW Trimble Tech 6

FW Southwest 35, FW South Hills 6

Mission Sharyland 38, Sharyland Pioneer 10

Montgomery Lake Creek 61, Rosenberg Lamar 14

SA Houston 48, SA Jefferson 17

CLASS 4A

FW Dunbar 47, FW Carter-Riverside 2

Houston Kashmere 34, Houston Wheatley 7

CLASS 3A

Cameron Yoe 57, Troy 22

CLASS 2A

D'Hanis 34, Sabinal 0

CLASS 1A

Saint Jo 60, Groom 48

OTHER

PREP FOOTBALL,

Fort Bend Chargers 47, Victoria Home School 31

Houston Emery/Weiner School 45, Bryan Allen Academy 0

Lake Belton 21, Jordan 17

UME Prep 66, Melissa CHANT 38

Weatherford Christian 12, Willow Park Trinity Christian 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

 
 

