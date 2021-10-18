CLASS 6A
Brownsville Hanna 15, Brownsville Rivera 13
Cypress Ranch 47, Cypress Woods 20
Edinburg 21, La Joya 0
Fort Bend Travis 41, Fort Bend Clements 0
Houston Bellaire 45, Houston MSTC 21
Houston Langham Creek 54, Cypress Lakes 0
Humble Atascocita 42, Houston King 21
Katy 49, Katy Cinco Ranch 3
McAllen 49, Brownsville Pace 20
Mission 42, Edinburg Economedes 0
Rockwall 42, Dallas Skyline 21
SA Johnson 42, SA Madison 35
SA Roosevelt 30, SA Clark 27
CLASS 5A
CC Calallen 55, CC Miller 33
FW Polytechnic 26, FW Trimble Tech 6
FW Southwest 35, FW South Hills 6
Mission Sharyland 38, Sharyland Pioneer 10
Montgomery Lake Creek 61, Rosenberg Lamar 14
SA Houston 48, SA Jefferson 17
CLASS 4A
FW Dunbar 47, FW Carter-Riverside 2
Houston Kashmere 34, Houston Wheatley 7
CLASS 3A
Cameron Yoe 57, Troy 22
CLASS 2A
D'Hanis 34, Sabinal 0
CLASS 1A
Saint Jo 60, Groom 48
OTHER
PREP FOOTBALL,
Fort Bend Chargers 47, Victoria Home School 31
Houston Emery/Weiner School 45, Bryan Allen Academy 0
Lake Belton 21, Jordan 17
UME Prep 66, Melissa CHANT 38
Weatherford Christian 12, Willow Park Trinity Christian 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/