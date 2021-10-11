CLASS 6A
Beaumont West Brook 41, Humble 0
Cypress Park 51, Cypress Falls 7
Cypress Ranch 38, Cypress Bridgeland 28
Fort Bend Bush 24, Fort Bend Travis 9
Los Fresnos 39, Brownsville Rivera 6
SA Northside Marshall 26, SA Northside Holmes 16
SA Reagan 27, SA Churchill 0
CLASS 5A
FW Wyatt 41, FW Trimble Tech 7
Galena Park 57, Houston Northside 0
Houston Sterling 26, Sharpstown 20
Rosenberg Terry 36, Fort Bend Kempner 7
SA Kennedy 28, SA Edison 25
CLASS 1A
Marfa 56, TLC Midland 6
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Harlingen Marine Military 48, KIPP Generations 0
OTHER
Austin Royals 41, SA FEAST 32
Fort Bend Chargers 54, Lake Jackson Brazosport 8
Houston Heights 69, Houston Chavez 2
Joshua Johnson County 44, Founders Classical Academy 38
Longview East Texas Christian 48, Trinidad 0
Stephenville FAITH 74, Permian Basin CO-OP 26
UME Prep 37, Tyler HEAT 0
Wildorado 53, Chillicothe 8
Williamson County Home School 49, Jubilee 12
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com
