CLASS 6A

Beaumont West Brook 41, Humble 0

Cypress Park 51, Cypress Falls 7

Cypress Ranch 38, Cypress Bridgeland 28

Fort Bend Bush 24, Fort Bend Travis 9

Los Fresnos 39, Brownsville Rivera 6

SA Northside Marshall 26, SA Northside Holmes 16

SA Reagan 27, SA Churchill 0

CLASS 5A

FW Wyatt 41, FW Trimble Tech 7

Galena Park 57, Houston Northside 0

Houston Sterling 26, Sharpstown 20

Rosenberg Terry 36, Fort Bend Kempner 7

SA Kennedy 28, SA Edison 25

CLASS 1A

Marfa 56, TLC Midland 6

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Harlingen Marine Military 48, KIPP Generations 0

OTHER

Austin Royals 41, SA FEAST 32

Fort Bend Chargers 54, Lake Jackson Brazosport 8

Houston Heights 69, Houston Chavez 2

Joshua Johnson County 44, Founders Classical Academy 38

Longview East Texas Christian 48, Trinidad 0

Stephenville FAITH 74, Permian Basin CO-OP 26

UME Prep 37, Tyler HEAT 0

Wildorado 53, Chillicothe 8

Williamson County Home School 49, Jubilee 12

