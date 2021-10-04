Saturday's Scores
CLASS 6A
Aldine MacArthur 48, Aldine 6
Deer Park 49, Pasadena South Houston 28
Fort Bend Kempner 56, Wisdom 6
Harlingen South 28, Harlingen 21
Houston Langham Creek 36, Cypress Springs 13
Houston Stratford 34, Cypress Ridge 9
Houston Westside 49, Houston Chavez 0
Los Fresnos 51, Donna North 0
SA Brandeis 45, SA Roosevelt 20
San Benito 49, Brownsville Hanna 21
Weslaco 24, Brownsville Rivera 7
CLASS 5A
Carrollton Creekview 21, FW Southwest 20
EP Jefferson 36, EP Irvin 28
Fort Bend Hightower 18, Angleton 16
Fort Bend Marshall 56, Sharpstown 0
FW Trimble Tech 39, FW South Hills 0
CLASS 4A
FW Dunbar 53, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
Houston Wheatley 45, Yates 37
Port Isabel 40, Raymondville 22
CLASS 2A
Tenaha 55, Colmesneil 8
CLASS 1A
Kress 97, Hart 73
Ladonia Fannindel 87, Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite 68
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Addison Trinity 53, Frisco Legacy Christian 17
Arlington Grace Prep 46, Tyler All Saints 21
OTHER
Jersey Village 48, Houston Northbrook 0
SA LEE 35, SA MacArthur 14
Longview East Texas Christian 49, Garland Christian 0
Lubbock Home School Titans 68, Stephenville FAITH 30
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 50, Abilene Christian 44
Smoking for Jesus Ministry 45, CC Annapolis 0
UME Prep 33, Williamson County Home School 22
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/