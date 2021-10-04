Saturday's Scores

CLASS 6A

Aldine MacArthur 48, Aldine 6

Deer Park 49, Pasadena South Houston 28

Fort Bend Kempner 56, Wisdom 6

Harlingen South 28, Harlingen 21

Houston Langham Creek 36, Cypress Springs 13

Houston Stratford 34, Cypress Ridge 9

Houston Westside 49, Houston Chavez 0

Los Fresnos 51, Donna North 0

SA Brandeis 45, SA Roosevelt 20

San Benito 49, Brownsville Hanna 21

Weslaco 24, Brownsville Rivera 7

CLASS 5A

Carrollton Creekview 21, FW Southwest 20

EP Jefferson 36, EP Irvin 28

Fort Bend Hightower 18, Angleton 16

Fort Bend Marshall 56, Sharpstown 0

FW Trimble Tech 39, FW South Hills 0

CLASS 4A

FW Dunbar 53, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

Houston Wheatley 45, Yates 37

Port Isabel 40, Raymondville 22

CLASS 2A

Tenaha 55, Colmesneil 8

CLASS 1A

Kress 97, Hart 73

Ladonia Fannindel 87, Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite 68

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Addison Trinity 53, Frisco Legacy Christian 17

Arlington Grace Prep 46, Tyler All Saints 21

OTHER

Jersey Village 48, Houston Northbrook 0

SA LEE 35, SA MacArthur 14

Longview East Texas Christian 49, Garland Christian 0

Lubbock Home School Titans 68, Stephenville FAITH 30

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 50, Abilene Christian 44

Smoking for Jesus Ministry 45, CC Annapolis 0

UME Prep 33, Williamson County Home School 22

