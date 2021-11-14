Class 6A Division I

Region IV Bi-District

Harlingen 21, Edinburg 0

Class 6A Division II

Region III Bi-District

Houston Memorial 21, Houston Heights 6

Class 5A Division I

Region IV Bi-District

SA Lanier 21, SA Southside 14

Class 4A Division I

Region III Bi-District

West Columbia 65, Houston North Forest 18

Class 3A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Edna 67, Bishop 21

TAPPS

Area

Div I

FW Nolan 49, Katy Pope John 0

Plano Prestonwood 45, Houston St. Pius X 7

Tomball Concordia 3, Dallas Bishop Lynch 2

Div II

Austin St. Michael 37, Houston Lutheran South 14

Div III

Arlington Grace Prep 50, Willow Park Trinity Christian 0

Div IV

Weatherford Christian 34, Temple Central Texas 28

Independent Six-Man

Semifinal

CenTex Homeschool 58, New Braunfels Baptist 40

Ranger 36, Tyler HEAT 7

League-Independent

Championship

Addison Trinity 67, SA Texas Military 0

TAIAO Six-Man Div I

Round 2

SA FEAST 38, Bryan Christian Homeschool 36

TAPPS Six-Man

Area

Div I

Houston Emery/Weiner School 61, St. Mary's Hall 16

Logos Prep 69, Carrollton Prince of Peace 66

Div II

Conroe Covenant 52, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 0

Dallas Lutheran 64, Amarillo San Jacinto 16

Marble Falls Faith 48, Red Oak Ovilla 0

Temple Holy Trinity 64, SA Castle Hills 52

Div III

FW Covenant Classical 50, Abilene Christian 0

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 42, Azle Christian School 24

TCAL Six-Man I

Championship

Smoking for Jesus Ministry 65, Waco Texas Christian 20

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.