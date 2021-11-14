Class 6A Division I
Region IV Bi-District
Harlingen 21, Edinburg 0
Class 6A Division II
Region III Bi-District
Houston Memorial 21, Houston Heights 6
Class 5A Division I
Region IV Bi-District
SA Lanier 21, SA Southside 14
Class 4A Division I
Region III Bi-District
West Columbia 65, Houston North Forest 18
Class 3A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Edna 67, Bishop 21
TAPPS
Area
Div I
FW Nolan 49, Katy Pope John 0
Plano Prestonwood 45, Houston St. Pius X 7
Tomball Concordia 3, Dallas Bishop Lynch 2
Div II
Austin St. Michael 37, Houston Lutheran South 14
Div III
Arlington Grace Prep 50, Willow Park Trinity Christian 0
Div IV
Weatherford Christian 34, Temple Central Texas 28
Independent Six-Man
Semifinal
CenTex Homeschool 58, New Braunfels Baptist 40
Ranger 36, Tyler HEAT 7
League-Independent
Championship
Addison Trinity 67, SA Texas Military 0
TAIAO Six-Man Div I
Round 2
SA FEAST 38, Bryan Christian Homeschool 36
TAPPS Six-Man
Area
Div I
Houston Emery/Weiner School 61, St. Mary's Hall 16
Logos Prep 69, Carrollton Prince of Peace 66
Div II
Conroe Covenant 52, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 0
Dallas Lutheran 64, Amarillo San Jacinto 16
Marble Falls Faith 48, Red Oak Ovilla 0
Temple Holy Trinity 64, SA Castle Hills 52
Div III
FW Covenant Classical 50, Abilene Christian 0
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 42, Azle Christian School 24
TCAL Six-Man I
Championship
Smoking for Jesus Ministry 65, Waco Texas Christian 20
