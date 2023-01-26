Sark
Texas football Coach Steve Sarkisian arrives in Brownsboro for a recruiting trip. Sarkisian was visiting junior wide receiver Gekyle Baker. The Longhorn coach was also in Longview visiting Pine Tree defensive lineman Dealyn Evans.

 Photo credits go to BHS Students Brookylnn Essary, Landon Adame and Paisley Rumbo

