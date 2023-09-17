NAPA, Calif. — Sahith Theegala talked all week about the importance of having nearly three dozen family members and friends following him at the Fortinet Championship. Playing with the lead on Sunday, the 25-year-old from California did everything he could to keep his supporters in high spirits.
Theegala made more than enough birdies to cover for his mistakes, shooting a 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory at Silverado, his first win in 74 starts on the PGA Tour.
Theegala started with a two-shot lead and birdied three of the opening five holes. No one got close to him the rest of the way.
Theegala finished with seven birdies and three bogeys, including one after he hit a tee shot that landed in a fairway bunker on a different hole. With a three-shot lead, he hit his drive and his layup into the rough on the par-5 18th hole and tapped in for a 6. He finished at 21-under 267.
S.H. Kim (68) finished second, and Cam Davis (70) was another shot behind.
Justin Thomas had his worst round of the week in his final tuneup for the Ryder Cup in Rome, closing with an even-par 72 to finish six shots back. Max Homa, the two-time defending champion and Thomas' U.S. teammate, closed with a 69 to tie for seventh.
Theegala, a son of Indian immigrants who played in college at Pepperdine, made the Tour Championship as a rookie last year. Last month, he made a bogey on the final hole of the BMW Championship that prevented a return to East Lake, ending his season on a sour note.
Even though he already is set for all the $20 million signature events next year, he wanted to play at Silverado because he loves the tournament and competition.
It paid off in a big way. The victory gets him into the Sentry Tournament of Champions and assures his spot in the Masters.
Before his breakthrough in Napa, Theegala had close calls at Phoenix, Hartford and Sea Island, endearing himself to fans.
KORN FERRY TOUR
COLLEGE GROVE, Tenn. — Grayson Murray birdied four of his last five holes Sunday to close with a 6-under 66 and win the Simmons Bank Open, securing his return to the PGA Tour next year.
Murray was locked in a tight battle on the back nine at The Grove when he pulled away for what turned out to be a three-shot victory. He rolled in a 15-foot birdie putt on the long par-4 17th hole to take a two-shot lead over Jamie Lovemark, and then birdied the par-5 18th.
Lovemark missed the 17th green from the fairway and failed to save par, falling three shots behind and all but clinching the victory for Murray. Lovemark closed with a 70 and tied for second with Mason Anderson (66) and Carter Jenkins (70).
Murray won for the second time this year on the Korn Ferry Tour. He moved to No. 6 in the standings, and the top 30 earn PGA Tour cards for 2024. Murray won the opposite-field Barbasol Championship in 2017 for his lone PGA Tour victory.