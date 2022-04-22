Vegetables are an important part of a healthy diet. Leafy greens such as lettuce, spinach, cabbage, kale, and choy, provide nutrients that help protect you from heart disease, stroke, and some cancers.
But leafy greens, like other vegetables and fruits, are sometimes contaminated with harmful germs. Washing leafy greens does not remove all germs. That’s because germs can stick to the surface of leaves and even get inside them. If you eat contaminated leafy greens without cooking them first, such as in a salad or on a sandwich, you might get sick.
CDC estimates that germs on produce eaten raw cause a large percentage of U.S. foodborne illnesses. Leafy greens and other vegetable row crops are a major source of E. coli O157 infections. Other harmful germs found on leafy greens include norovirus, Salmonella, Listeria, and Cyclospora.
Safely Handling and Preparing Leafy Greens
Do I need to wash all leafy greens? Prewashed greens don’t need to be washed again. If the label on a leafy greens package says any of the following, you don’t need to wash the greens:
• Ready-to-eat
• Triple washed
• No washing necessary
Prewashed greens sometimes cause illness. But the commercial washing process removes most of the contamination that can be removed by washing. All other leafy greens should be thoroughly washed before eating, cutting, or cooking. The best way to wash leafy greens is by rinsing them under running water rubbing the leaves together gently. Remove any torn or bruised leaves. and allow to dry on a paper towel. Studies show that this step removes some of the germs and dirt on leafy greens and other vegetables and fruits. But no washing method can remove all germs.
